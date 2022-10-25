Cleveland bike shop owner pushes for safer streets after becoming victim of hit-skip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio City bike shop owner is still feeling the effects of a hit-and-run crash that has the Cleveland cycling community pushing yet again for a safer environment on city streets.

Alex Nosse was leaving Joy Machines Bike Shop around 7:00 p.m. last Monday, just after dark.

His normal route home takes him through the intersection of Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue.

It's hard to see, but in the middle left of the screen, a bicyclist was hit by a car after the driver blew through a red light. The cyclist is a local bike shop owner... and this is the latest example advocates are using to push for more bike-friendly streets. pic.twitter.com/JFm9AOM7P3 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) October 25, 2022

“I saw just out of the corner of my eye, headlights coming right at me at a pretty good clip. I tried to actually speed up to get through but didn’t have enough time. A car hit me on the left side toward the back of the bike. I went down pretty hard on my left side. I cut my face,” Nosse told 19 News.

He said the driver blew through a red light. Surveillance video from a nearby business appears to show the car running through the light before hitting Nosse.

The driver never stopped.

“They just burned rubber and took off,” Nosse said.

Other than lingering soreness, his injuries were minor.

Nosse has long been an advocate for safer, more bike-friendly infrastructure.

“As much as I hate to say it, I feel like our infrastructure as far as bike and pedestrian safety is extremely behind the times,” he told 19 News. “There just aren’t that many roads that feel that safe to ride a bike on.”

After he was released from the hospital, Nosse posted a series of messages on social media about the incident and the need for changes.

“I don’t want this to be a narrative about bikes being unsafe. Bikes are not inherently unsafe. People who blow red lights at full speed are a scourge on society. They would have hit any vehicle or person traveling through the intersection at that moment,” he wrote.

Well folks, less than 2 weeks later, it happened. Leaving the shop last night, I was hit by a driver who ran a red light at full speed at the Lorain&Fulton intersection, notably one of the least safe on the near west side. https://t.co/3ptbiBl9it — "Big Bike" dba Joy Machines Bike Shop (@JoyMachines) October 18, 2022

He shared similar thoughts in his interview with 19 News.

“A lot of times it just feels like you’re being thrown to the wolves,” he said. “It’s a common refrain of crying out for better and safer roads. A big part of that is culture and making a statement.”

In July of this year, Cleveland City Council passed Complete and Green Streets ordinance after years of debate.

It updates a 2011 ordinance that requires the city to incorporate expanded areas for walking, biking and transit in future city-sponsored road projects.

Prior to its passage, the legislation struggled to gain traction, prompting a series of tweets from Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack in 2021.

“This law is neither an overreach nor superfluous. EVERY SINGLE community meeting I attend residents voice consistent & deep concern over speeding & safety on our roads. This law would calm traffic & provide safe options for cyclists, pedestrians & more. It’s a kitchen table issue,” he wrote.

According to city council documents, major streets are most likely to be completed, though some residential streets could be eligible.

Nosse said McCormack has been helpful in trying to track down additional surveillance footage of last week’s hit skip.

