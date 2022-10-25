2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic Police: endangered 83-year-old man with dementia missing

David Burgess
David Burgess
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic Police issued a statewide alert for missing 83-year-old David Burgess.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 184 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes, and suffers from dementia.

Burgess was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, a blue striped golf shirt, green pants, and brown shoes, according to police.

David Burgess
David Burgess

Police said he drove away from Euclid Avenue in a red 2020 Acura MDX with Ohio plate EZD 3180 that does not belong to him.

This is not the actual SUV involved, but it is the same make and model:

David Burgess took off in a red 2020 Acura MDX with OH plate number EZD3180
David Burgess took off in a red 2020 Acura MDX with OH plate number EZD3180

Call 911 if you see Burgess or the car.

