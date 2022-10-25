2 Strong 4 Bullies
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days of the weeks see the most accidents.

One of the main purposes for the release of the immense amount of data is to teach student drivers about trends.

“We are continuously looking for ways to equip Ohio’s young drivers with information to help them make good decisions behind the wheel,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Each county in Ohio has unique driver-safety issues based on varying landscapes, population, and roads, so this local information can help parents and driving instructors determine which driving skills to focus on with new and practicing drivers.”

For example, in 2021 in Cuyahoga county, there were 21,716 property damage crashes.

Of those crashes, 3,136 had minor injuries, 754 with major injuries and 121 were fatal.

In Cuyahoga County, 50% of the crashes happened in the afternoon, and while most days of the week were even for crashes, Fridays saw the most.

The updated data can be searched by county here.

