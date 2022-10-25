Dead body found behind Madison Township church
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Madison Township police said the body of a 39-year-old man was discovered Tuesday morning behind a church on Chapel Road.
According to police, foul play is not suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers said they were called out around 9:30 a.m. to the Bible Baptist Church.
The victim was located next to a picnic table, according to police.
His identity has not yet been released.
