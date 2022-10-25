2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Dead body found behind Madison Township church

Dead body found behind Madison Township church (Source: Madison Township Police Department)
Dead body found behind Madison Township church (Source: Madison Township Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Madison Township police said the body of a 39-year-old man was discovered Tuesday morning behind a church on Chapel Road.

According to police, foul play is not suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers said they were called out around 9:30 a.m. to the Bible Baptist Church.

The victim was located next to a picnic table, according to police.

His identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Man, woman die in Akron fire
(Source; Cleveland fire)
Multiple explosions, fire break out at building on Cleveland’s East side
(Source: WOIO)
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
(Source: WOIO)
Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building