Dead body found behind Madison Township church

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Madison Township police said the body of a 39-year-old man was discovered Tuesday morning behind a church on Chapel Road.

According to police, foul play is not suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers said they were called out around 9:30 a.m. to the Bible Baptist Church.

The victim was located next to a picnic table, according to police.

His identity has not yet been released.

