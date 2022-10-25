Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside.

No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue, according to Blue Ash police.

A driver in a Jeep crossed the center line on Kenwood Road and collided with a utility pole and a tree, police say.

The crash dislodged the pole, draping wires over a Sycamore Community Schools yellow bus.

The bus itself was not damaged.

Two preschool students were on board the bus heading to Blue Ash Elementary. The students remained on the bus until they could be safely unloaded and transported to school.

EMS transported the Jeep driver to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Utility crews are on-scene repairing the broken pole. Blue Ash police say Kenwood Road will be closed from YMCA Drive to Donjoy Drive for several hours.

Blue Ash PD and the Hamilton County Traffic Unit are investigating.

Police tell us the driver that crashed into the utility pole and this tree has died. pic.twitter.com/F0JtxYrSW2 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 25, 2022

