2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash

No students were injured, nor was the bus driver or bus monitor.
A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.
A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside.

No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue, according to Blue Ash police.

A driver in a Jeep crossed the center line on Kenwood Road and collided with a utility pole and a tree, police say.

The crash dislodged the pole, draping wires over a Sycamore Community Schools yellow bus.

The bus itself was not damaged.

Two preschool students were on board the bus heading to Blue Ash Elementary. The students remained on the bus until they could be safely unloaded and transported to school.

EMS transported the Jeep driver to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Utility crews are on-scene repairing the broken pole. Blue Ash police say Kenwood Road will be closed from YMCA Drive to Donjoy Drive for several hours.

Blue Ash PD and the Hamilton County Traffic Unit are investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
19-year-old pleads not guilty to aggravated rioting at Stark County juvenile facility
(Source: WOIO)
4 people remain hospitalized after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
Former Cleveland mayor attends trial for man accused in grandson's murder
Former Cleveland mayor attends trial for man accused in grandson's murder
Robert Shephard (Source Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Opening arguments in trial for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
gavel
Euclid couple sentenced for torturing, starving boy for over 4 years