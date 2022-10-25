Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a pick-up truck Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Richard Haynam was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck northbound on Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m.

The ambulance was travelling westbound on 11th Street SE with lights and sirens activated.

According to troopers, Haynam turned onto 11th Street from Cherry Avenue and the ambulance crashed into his passenger side.

Haynam suffered minor injuries and was transported to Aultman Hospital.

Tyson Cook, 26, of Canton, was driving the Braun Ambulance. He was evaluated on the scene not transported to a local hospital.

Cook’s co-worker, Meloni Thompson, 32, of Canton, was also evaluated on the scene and not transported to a local hospital.

Troopers said Cook and Thompson were responding to an emergency call in Canton.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

