2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a pick-up truck Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Richard Haynam was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck northbound on Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m.

The ambulance was travelling westbound on 11th Street SE with lights and sirens activated.

According to troopers, Haynam turned onto 11th Street from Cherry Avenue and the ambulance crashed into his passenger side.

Haynam suffered minor injuries and was transported to Aultman Hospital.

Tyson Cook, 26, of Canton, was driving the Braun Ambulance. He was evaluated on the scene not transported to a local hospital.

Cook’s co-worker, Meloni Thompson, 32, of Canton, was also evaluated on the scene and not transported to a local hospital.

Troopers said Cook and Thompson were responding to an emergency call in Canton.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
(Source: WOIO)
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland
Man, woman die in Akron fire
(Source; Cleveland fire)
Multiple explosions, fire break out at building on Cleveland’s East side