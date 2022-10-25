2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute(The Ohio State University Marching Band)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you see The Ohio State University Marching Band’s joint halftime show with the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band? Sir Elton John did!

The music icon tweeted his thanks to “TBDBITL” and the Hawkeye band for their Elton John show performed on Oct. 22.

This was the first joint halftime show with another marching band in the history of The Ohio State University Marching Band.

The Hawkeyes arrived in Columbus on Friday to practice alongside Ohio State.

While the universities’ football teams were competing with rivals, the collaboration left their bands leaving as friends.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

