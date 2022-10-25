Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you see The Ohio State University Marching Band’s joint halftime show with the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band? Sir Elton John did!

The music icon tweeted his thanks to “TBDBITL” and the Hawkeye band for their Elton John show performed on Oct. 22.

Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity! 🚀 https://t.co/WjNWZA6Ldm — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 24, 2022

It was an honor to take the field with @TBDBITL to celebrate the incredible music and legacy of @eltonofficial! https://t.co/vJLkr9yN4v — Hawkeye Marching Band (@HawkeyeBand) October 24, 2022

This was the first joint halftime show with another marching band in the history of The Ohio State University Marching Band.

The Hawkeyes arrived in Columbus on Friday to practice alongside Ohio State.

While the universities’ football teams were competing with rivals, the collaboration left their bands leaving as friends.

