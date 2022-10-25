‘Felony Lane Gang’: women accused of using stolen IDs at banks wanted in Norwalk, police say

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwalk Police confirmed women believed to be associated with the Felony Lang Gang are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said these four women are accused of cashing, or attempting to cash, stolen personal checks using stolen identification at Norwalk area banks over several weeks.

This includes the incident first reported to Norwalk Police on Oct. 18 where officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit was terminated due to the suspects’ reckless driving when they nearly struck a construction crew outside of Monroeville, according to police.

Police said the individuals in that incident tried to use a Berlin Heights woman’s identification stolen from the Mill Hollow Reservation in Vermillion on Oct. 13 to cash checks belonging to a Canton woman.

Those checks were stolen from Sippo Lake Park in Canton on Oct. 8, according to police.

Additionally, the suspects’ car had a license plate stolen from a car in Columbus on Oct. 17, said police.

“The Felony Lane Gang targets unoccupied vehicles for ‘smash and grab’ thefts, stealing purses, and then using those stolen IDs and credit cards to commit more crimes,” police described. “They typically use women to cash the checks, often using the farthest drive-thru lane to avoid detection, which is where the ‘Felony Lane Gang’ gets its name from.”

Norwalk Police said its department has not taken any reports of vehicle “smash and grab” thefts in the city, but " this should serve as a reminder to never leave valuables unattended in your vehicle, whether locked or unlocked.”

Take a close look at these surveillance photos shared by Norwalk Police of these two suspects who need to be identified:

Police shared these photos of the suspects who have already been identified as of Oct. 24:

Call Det. Scott Hamernik if you recognize these suspects or have any other information regarding the crimes at 419-663-6780 ext. 2183 or by emailing shamernik@norwalkoh.com.

