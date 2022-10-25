2 Strong 4 Bullies
Health officials step in after Cleveland man says he is ‘living next to a jungle’

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started looking into an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team.

“No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said neighbor Charles Patton.

For the past two years, Patton has watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into a jungle.

The grass has turned into weeds, some standing almost five feet tall, said Patton.

Patton added there are also mattresses and tires scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect place for animals to hide.

“Sometimes I’ll be eating, and they’ll run right across so, of course, I lose my appetite,” said Patton.

Patton said a city worker did come inspect the yard in September, but nobody cleaned the mess.

