Jury selection begins in trial for suspect charged in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the suspect arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Frank Q. Jackson is underway.

Jury selection in the case against Robert Shepard is expected to commence on Tuesday morning with opening arguments scheduled for shortly after.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show that Shepard was indicted on aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault charges in connection to the September 2021 shooting death of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

According to the arrest warrant, Shepard “directed” the 24-year-old Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue where the former Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot.

Here is a copy of the arrest warrant tying Robert Shephard to the murder of the Cleveland mayor’s grandson. Police say Shephard “directed” Frank Q. Jackson to the Heritage View Homes on 9/19, where he was ambushed by a gunman and killed. https://t.co/pHgGM9tXJy @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/oxWsBm9eLB — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) October 28, 2021

Jackson was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his missing dirt bike was in the area. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities told 19 News that Shephard was not the actual alleged gunman.