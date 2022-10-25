2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury selection begins in trial for suspect charged in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

Robert Shephard (2021)
Robert Shephard (2021)(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the suspect arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Frank Q. Jackson is underway.

Jury selection in the case against Robert Shepard is expected to commence on Tuesday morning with opening arguments scheduled for shortly after.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show that Shepard was indicted on aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault charges in connection to the September 2021 shooting death of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

According to the arrest warrant, Shepard “directed” the 24-year-old Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue where the former Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot.

Jackson was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his missing dirt bike was in the area. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Authorities told 19 News that Shephard was not the actual alleged gunman.

