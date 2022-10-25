Man, woman die in Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a bedroom after a fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and there were reports of people trapped.

The victims were unresponsive and not breathing when discovered, said firefighters.

Both the man and woman, whose names are not being released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

