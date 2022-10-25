2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man, woman die in Akron fire

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a bedroom after a fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and there were reports of people trapped.

The victims were unresponsive and not breathing when discovered, said firefighters.

Both the man and woman, whose names are not being released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

(Source; Cleveland fire)
Multiple explosions, fire break out at building on Cleveland’s East side
(Source: WOIO)
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
Dead body found behind Madison Township church (Source: Madison Township Police Department)
Dead body found behind Madison Township church
(Source: WOIO)
Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building