Maple Heights Police search for vehicle of interest after multiple people shot

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are looking for a vehicle of interest after multiple people were shot Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 12:15 p.m. they responded to Garfield Avenue after a caller said someone was shot in the head.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims who were taken to an area hospital where they are still being treated at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to assist with the crime scene.

During the investigation, it was discovered that more victims may have left the scene before police arrived and another victim was later found at a local hospital.

A vehicle of interest was identified during the investigation: a silver GMC Yukon with tinted windows.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

