Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild today; rain arrives tomorrow along with cooler air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure moving into Missouri this morning. The center of the system will track west then north of Ohio later tonight and tomorrow. High cloud cover today for our area. One more mild day with high temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. It will be mild tonight as well. The rain arrives by morning. Expect a wet day tomorrow with rain in the forecast all day. The heaviest rain will be in the morning. The latest data is giving us a half to three quarters of an inch of rain. Cooler tomorrow with a high around 60 degrees. The rain ends Wednesday evening. A mix of clouds and sun Thursday. The high on Thursday only in the 50 to 55 degree range.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.