Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The Dover man shot the bald eagle with a scoped rifle in October 2021 while conducting rodent inspections on his farmlands in Tuscarawas County, according to investigators.

Huff then discarded the dead bird on the tree line of a neighboring field.

“There is no excuse for knowingly shooting and killing a bald eagle,” special agent in charge John Brooks, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said.

Huff’s rifle was seized and destroyed during the investigation. He is also banned from hunting for five years.

