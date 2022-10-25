Explosion, fire reported at structure on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders were dispatched to fire activity at a building near the city of Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters, there was an explosion and partial collapse at a building near the intersection of East 145th Street and Kinsman Road.

1023hrs-Avoid E. 145/ Kinsman.

Cleveland firefighters around the scene of an explosion, building fire, partial building collapse. upgraded to a second alarm￼￼ pic.twitter.com/BoOQEC3Wti — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) October 25, 2022

The incident was first reported before 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

