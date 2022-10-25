Explosion, fire reported at structure on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders were dispatched to fire activity at a building near the city of Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters, there was an explosion and partial collapse at a building near the intersection of East 145th Street and Kinsman Road.
The incident was first reported before 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.
