Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured after a driver crashed into an apartment building Tuesday.
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave.
This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.
According to police, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
