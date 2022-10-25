Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured after a driver crashed into an apartment building Tuesday.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave.

Car crashes into a building in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave. ((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

According to police, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

