Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at a RTA bus Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
According to RTA officials, Bus #19 was shot at while traveling eastbound on Broadway Avenue.
Nobody on the bus was injured.
The shooter remains on the loose; however, Cleveland police said they were driving a black Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag.
Below is a surveillance picture of the vehicle.
This is a developing story.
