2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at a RTA bus Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Shots fired at RTA bus
Shots fired at RTA bus((Source: WOIO))

According to RTA officials, Bus #19 was shot at while traveling eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Shots fired at Cleveland RTA bus in city's Slavic Village neighborhood
Shots fired at Cleveland RTA bus in city's Slavic Village neighborhood(Source: WOIO)

Nobody on the bus was injured.

The shooter remains on the loose; however, Cleveland police said they were driving a black Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag.

Below is a surveillance picture of the vehicle.

RTA shooting suspect's vehicle
RTA shooting suspect's vehicle((Source: WOIO))

This is a developing story.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton
Man, woman die in Akron fire
(Source; Cleveland fire)
Multiple explosions, fire break out at building on Cleveland’s East side