Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at a RTA bus Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Shots fired at RTA bus ((Source: WOIO))

According to RTA officials, Bus #19 was shot at while traveling eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Shots fired at Cleveland RTA bus in city's Slavic Village neighborhood (Source: WOIO)

Nobody on the bus was injured.

The shooter remains on the loose; however, Cleveland police said they were driving a black Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag.

Below is a surveillance picture of the vehicle.

RTA shooting suspect's vehicle ((Source: WOIO))

This is a developing story.

