CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect caught on surveillance video is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them.

A 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 block of West 65th Street on Oct. 16, according to police.

The suspect smashed the rear passenger window and took off with the car, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect smashes window to steal car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this car theft.

