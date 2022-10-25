US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

There were no injuries reported during the armed robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect fled from the crime scene on Cedar Avenue in a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

