2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

USPS
USPS(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

There were no injuries reported during the armed robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect fled from the crime scene on Cedar Avenue in a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Alert issued in Lorain County following spike in overdoses, drug deaths
Melinda Kay Davis (Clark)
Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
(Source: WOIO)
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side