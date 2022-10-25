2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘We are heartbroken’: Akron Zoo mourns death of capybara

Akron Zoo’s capybara who passed away this weekend(Source: Akron Zoo)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo announced the death of its 10-year-old capybara named Atlantis.

The capybara was humanely euthanized on Oct. 22, according to officials, after Akron Zoo staff noticed a decline in Atlantis’ health.

Atlantis surpassed the median life expectancy for a female capybara, which is 8.6 years.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Atlantis,” Shelley Orloski, career pathways manager at the Akron Zoo, said. “She will be missed by all the staff at the Akron Zoo, along with her many fans.”

Orloski also leads the Akron Zoo’s capybara “Species Survival Plan,” which manages breeding for the endangered species.

“I’m grateful to the Akron Zoo for making every accommodation for Atlantis and for embracing the spunky capybara for who she was as an individual,” Orloski added.

