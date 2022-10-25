Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and now police are asking for witnesses.

According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to University Hospital Lake West Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Krejsa at 440-953-4210.

