1 of 3 victims shot on Cleveland’s East Side in broad daylight dies, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after one of the three people shot on the city’s East Side in broad daylight died, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened in the 1160 block of East 123rd Street on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

The 60-year-old man who was shot was pronounced dead, according to Ciaccia.

His identity has not yet been released.

A 40-year-old man shot in the chest and a 40-year-old victim shot in the leg were both taken to University Hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police did not say whether a suspect has been identified at this time or not.

What led to the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

