2 die in Akron house fire

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and there were reports of people trapped.

The victims were unresponsive and not breathing when discovered, said firefighters.

Thomas Litton, 43, and Casey Blanchfield, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

