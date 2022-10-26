2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.(Lyndsai Montgomery)
By Rachel Jinright and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Alabama went all out to show pride for his favorite team.

Last Friday was “Represent Your Favorite College Day” at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope.

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.

Kai’s mom, Lyndsai Montgomery, told WSFA her son often refers to the ASU drum majors as the “Big Boys.”

Montgomery said he loves watching the ASU marching band and is enamored by their performances.

“Kai runs when he hears the band playing on YouTube,” Montgomery said. “He often says, ‘Mommy, I want to be a drum major like that.’”

Montgomery said she made every piece of the costume by hand.

“I really enjoyed making it for him. Seeing him light up to try and imitate their moves was priceless,” Montgomery added.

From the whistle down to the cap, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
From the whistle down to the cap, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
A woman in Connecticut got a surprise of a lifetime with the return of her lost wedding ring.
‘Don’t lose hope’: Wife gets wedding ring back after losing it down the drain