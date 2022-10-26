2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 people remain hospitalized after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three apartment residents remain at MetroHealth Medical Center after being hit by a driver who drove into their apartment Tuesday morning.

The driver is also being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Brooklyner Bay Apartments in the 2200 block of Forestdale Ave.

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the female driver of a Chevrolet Malibu left the paved portion of the lot, and traveled over the grass and sidewalk before slamming into the exterior of the building.

The vehicle went through the building and entered the front room of apartment #101, which is slightly below grade.

Police said the three apartments residents were home and in the front room when the accident happened.

According to police, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

