67-year-old Cleveland man still missing since Nov. 2020

Tyrone Boddie
Tyrone Boddie(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 24 to help find 67-year-old Tyrone Boddie, who still hasn’t been found after nearly two years.

Boddie went on Nov. 1, 2020, according to police.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 215 pounds, with black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he may be in the area of the 2100 block of Lakeside Avenue or the CMHA properties on East 30th Street.

If you see Boddie or know where he may be, call Cleveland Police Third District Det. Bruner at 216-623-5318.

Tyrone Boddie
