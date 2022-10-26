2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28,...
Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states.

The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio.

The alcoholic version of Mountain Dew contains 5% alcohol and comes in several different flavors.

Before the announcement that the drink will be distributed to Ohio, Hard MTN Dew was only available in nine other states.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’
Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’
Dutch Baby off the brunch menu at Cordelia Cleveland.
Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’
Empanadas Latin Street Food demonstrates the recipe for their most popular variety.
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt