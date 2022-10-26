2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Bad guys don’t want to be seen’: Richmond Heights police start lighting safety initiative

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police have teamed up with Dunn Hardware to start a lighting safety initiative.

Outdoor lighting on a home can help prevent crime because “bad guys don’t want to be seen”, said Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel.

Dunn Hardware, located at 5144 Wilson Mills Road, is donating a limited number of dusk to dawn light bulbs to Richmond Heights residents.

Richmond Heights police have teamed up with Dunn Hardware to start a lighting safety initiative.((Source: WOIO))

The light bulbs can be picked up at the police department at 27201 Highland Road Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

