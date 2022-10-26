Canton man murdered over child custody dispute, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday during what Canton police said was believed to be a child custody dispute.

Canton police were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th St. N.W. around 8:13 p.m. for a “trouble call.”

When officers arrived, Travis Charles was found laying near the back steps with a gunshot wound to the head, said police.

Charles was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shaun Cunningham, 48, of Canton, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Cunningham is now being held in the Stark County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

