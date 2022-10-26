Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in parking lot of Kinsman neighborhood market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old man who was gunned down in a business’ parking lot on Cleveland’s East side.

Officers first responded to the scene for reports of shots fired on East 93rd Street near Dickens Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigators initially found multiple shell casings in the Little Eagle Market parking lot, but no victim at the time. They were later told that a male victim with gunshot wounds arrived by private transport to University Hospitals.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, homicide detectives learned that the 25-year-old victim was involved in a conversation with other individuals in the lot.

As the vehicle drove away, Cleveland police said shots were fired by the suspects in the vehicle towards the victim.

The victim was struck by the gunfire in the abdomen.

Police said the victim’s group also fired at the suspects and their vehicle, but it’s not known if anybody was hit.

A reward of up to $5,000 could be available to anyone with information regarding the incident. Call investigators at 216-623-5464.

