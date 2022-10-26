Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.

Blue Ash police say Davis crossed the center line on Kenwood Road and collided with a utility pole and a tree.

Davis was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to Blue Ash police.

The crash dislodged the pole, draping wires over a Sycamore Community Schools yellow bus.

Officer say that no students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured.

The bus itself was not damaged.

Two preschool students were on board the bus heading to Blue Ash Elementary. The students remained on the bus until they could be safely unloaded and transported to school.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.