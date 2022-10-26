Deshaun Watson’s attorney seeks to punish latest accuser’s lawyer

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WOIO) - According to Harris County, Texas court records, Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rust Hardin has asked the court for monetary sanctions against the attorneys who filed the latest lawsuit against the Browns Quarterback.

The suit was the 26th overall by a woman who accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, of those 26 lawsuits, 23 were settled out of court, and one was dropped shortly after being filed in March 2021.

According to the court filing, Hardin is countersuing Jane Doe and her lawyer saying the lawsuit is a “sham lawsuit,” Hardin also claims that investigators and the NFL had interviewed Jane Doe and deemed her accusations baseless.

Texts in the lawsuit submitted as evidence show that JD had messaged Watson more than two dozen times after the alleged assault, many trying to meet up again with Watson.

Hardin is asking for a $5,000 fine to start as punishment.

Hardin claims that the original lawsuit kept the accuser private to expedite a settlement and to make it harder for Watson’s camp to find out who she was, according to the filing.

