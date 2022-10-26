2 Strong 4 Bullies
Emergency crews, chief respond to building fire near downtown Canton

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton emergency personnel responded to a fire at a building in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire activity near Cherry Avenue NE was first reported at around noon.

Witnesses from the scene shared photos of thick smoke and heavy flames coming from the roof of a brick building.

Another witness said she has “never seen such a massive fire like this.”

The chief of the Canton City Fire Department was on scene.

This is a developing story.

