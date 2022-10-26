Emergency crews, chief respond to building fire near downtown Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton emergency personnel responded to a fire at a building in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire activity near Cherry Avenue NE was first reported at around noon.

Firefighters battling massive fire in Downtown Canton.



Working to get details from Canton Fire. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/KeUuQtUD5t — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) October 26, 2022

Witnesses from the scene shared photos of thick smoke and heavy flames coming from the roof of a brick building.

Another witness said she has “never seen such a massive fire like this.”

The chief of the Canton City Fire Department was on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.