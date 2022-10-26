2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker

Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man threatening a worker.(asikkk via canva)
By Josh Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man pretending to be a cop recently startled several workers at an ice cream shop.

WLBT reports that a 16-year-old worker at a Baskin-Robbins in Flowood received a threatening phone call from a man impersonating a police officer.

According to one of the employees, the man identified himself as an officer when he called the store. He reportedly told one of the workers to come outside so he could speak to her about a warrant.

The worker said she could see a man standing in the parking lot while on the phone with him.

After going outside, the teen said the man asked for her age and license plate number, among other things, over the phone.

Several minutes into the call, the man reportedly told the girl that he would harm her and her co-workers if she told anyone what he had asked.

The girl said she ran back inside the store and locked the door behind her.

Once back inside, she reportedly told her two co-workers to hide in the freezer while she called the police.

The Flowood Police Department said officers responded to the scene, but the man had already left.

According to the department, a law enforcement agency doesn’t call a business about a warrant.

“As a public service announcement, the Flowood Police Department encourages all merchants to educate their employees not to be taken by these scams,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Deshaun Watson’s attorney seeks to punish latest accuser’s lawyer
Shaker Heights police officer shoots man during foot chase near high school
‘No ongoing dangers’ to Shaker Heights High School after shooting near building, police say
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87
Police tape put up by protesters blocks the entrance of Los Angeles City Hall, Wednesday, Oct....
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally