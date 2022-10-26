2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid couple to be sentenced for torturing, starving boy for over 4 years

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman convicted in connection to torturing a boy will learn their punishment from a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday morning.

The sentencing hearings for 39-year-old Donald Gunderman and 35-year-old Danielle Pascale are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Gunderman and Pascale “physically assaulted, tortured, and starved” the woman’s child, who is now 10 years old, in Euclid between January 2017 and August 2021.

Both suspects were arrested in September 2021. They pleaded guilty a year later in September 2022 to charges that include multiple charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the sentencings.

