Fishermen accused in cheating scandal during Lake Erie walleye tournament face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament are expected to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday.

Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky are scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m.

Runyan and Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.

According to investigators and tournament officials, the two men stuffed varying-sized weights and several filets into other walleye, but they were caught after the Lake Erie Walleye Trail director sliced open the fish.

If Runyan and Cominsky won the tournament, they would have received a total prize of over $28,000.

