Garfield Heights teachers ratify agreement to increase wages, safety within school district

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association said they ratified a tentative agreement with the city’s school district.

The teachers’ union released the following statement about the ratification:

“This agreement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, community members, and partners such as the Black Women Committee of Cuyahoga County, the North Shore Federation of Labor, Northeast Ohio Education Association, Maple Organization Support Team, Ohio Education Association active and retired, and local businesses in Garfield Heights. We would also like to lift up all of the hard work and dedication of our teachers in supporting our negotiating team to ensure that we have the very best learning conditions for our students. At the end of the day, this is about having the tools we need to serve our students in the best way that we possibly can. Everything we did at the bargaining table, in the school buildings, and in the community was done with that goal in the forefront.”

The contract agreement, which was met after nearly seven months of negotiations and the authorization of a 10-day strike, includes the launch of a joint committee for each school building to address safety issues.

Wage increases for teachers were also negotiated into the agreement, according to the union.

“It is our hope that, with working conditions that support the best teaching and learning environment possible for our students and wages that can one day compete with surrounding districts, we can attract and retain quality teachers here in Garfield Heights,” Timothy Duhanich, the vice president of the Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association, said.

