Lorain police seek tips in double shooting
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old injured.
The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in a parking lot on East Erie Avenue.
Officers said they found two men with gunshots wounds who were both responsive.
Crews took the 24-year-old via helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.
Officers said the 17-year-old was taken to Mercy Health for treatment.
Both of the victims are expected to recover.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 440-204-2105.
