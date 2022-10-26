2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain police seek tips in double shooting

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old injured.

The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in a parking lot on East Erie Avenue.

Officers said they found two men with gunshots wounds who were both responsive.

Crews took the 24-year-old via helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.

Officers said the 17-year-old was taken to Mercy Health for treatment.

Both of the victims are expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 440-204-2105.

