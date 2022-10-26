2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank

(Source: Lorain police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afernoon.

The robbery happened at First Federal Savings of Lorain in the 2200 block of E.42nd Street.

Police said the white or Hispanic man was armed with a gun, but nobody was injured.

Besides wearing a large fake beard, he also had on sunglasses and a hat.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2105 or the FBI at 216-622-1500.

