Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afernoon.

The robbery happened at First Federal Savings of Lorain in the 2200 block of E.42nd Street.

Police said the white or Hispanic man was armed with a gun, but nobody was injured.

Besides wearing a large fake beard, he also had on sunglasses and a hat.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2105 or the FBI at 216-622-1500.

