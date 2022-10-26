‘No ongoing dangers’ to Shaker Heights High School after shooting near building, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police released new developments into the investigation of a man who was shot by an officer on Friday near Shaker Heights High School.

Police confirmed on Oct. 25 that the suspect had no known relationship to anyone in Shaker Heights High School, even though he was running towards the high school at the time of the incident.

“Further, Shaker police know of no ongoing dangers to the school related to this incident,” police confirmed.

The suspect remains hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Shaker Heights Superintendent Dr. David Glasner also released a statement to the community alongside police:

“I realize this was a scary and traumatic experience for our school community. We continue to provide supports to our students and staff. Overall, our staff responded admirably to the crisis, and I want to thank both our District and High School staff and faculty for their actions. Of course, there are also things we know we can improve upon. The District is continually assessing our emergency response protocols, and this incident will help to inform additional training and preparedness.”

Evidence markers at the scene showed that the shooting happened close to the school’s front entrance.

The shooting around 3:15 p.m. prompted a lockdown of Shaker Heights High School, according to police.

Classes were not in session that day, but school officials said police evacuated faculty and staff from the building following the incident.

19 News learned some students who were participating in extracurricular activities were inside the building during the lockdown.

Police said the shooting took place after officers spotted a suspected stolen vehicle near Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive.

The vehicle sped away from the officers, but according to police, one of the suspects ran away on foot.

Police said the man had a gun and was shot by an officer.

The circumstances of what caused the officer to shoot are unclear.

Crews took the man to a local hospital for treatment; his condition was not released.

Katherine Friedell lives in the neighborhood. She said when she first saw the police cars outside the high school, she was terrified.

“I went to this high school myself and my children did as well and in fact, my brother is in town today for his 55th high school reunion which they were having here at the high school,” Friedell said. “I’ve lived in Shaker Heights almost my whole life and it’s a great community and these things happen so I was just relieved to know that it had nothing to do with students and no students were hurt.”

Shaker Heights officers, Cleveland Heights officers, detectives, and the crime scene investigators from BCI were on scene for several hours following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

