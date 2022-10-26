2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain today; noticeable cool down

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure this morning is tracking north of our area. A light rain will be in the area through the day. Rain amounts look to be less than a quarter inch for most of us. Wet roads, but this is not a big rain producer for us. A colder air mass is building in. This, in combination, with the rain and clouds will only allow our temperatures to get around 60 degrees for a high. A southwest wind at 10-20 mph keeps it breezy all day. The clouds will gradually clear out this evening. The coolest day of the week will be tomorrow. Some low stratus clouds in the area. We worded the forecast as a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 50 degrees. Friday will be dry with a mostly cloudy morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 25, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front arrives Wednesday, brings rain and fall-like temperatures
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front arrives Wednesday, brings rain and fall-like temperatures
19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 25, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front arrives Wednesday, brings rain and fall-like temperatures
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Mild weather on Tuesday, rain arrives to Ohio on Wednesday with cooler air