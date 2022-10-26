Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain today; noticeable cool down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure this morning is tracking north of our area. A light rain will be in the area through the day. Rain amounts look to be less than a quarter inch for most of us. Wet roads, but this is not a big rain producer for us. A colder air mass is building in. This, in combination, with the rain and clouds will only allow our temperatures to get around 60 degrees for a high. A southwest wind at 10-20 mph keeps it breezy all day. The clouds will gradually clear out this evening. The coolest day of the week will be tomorrow. Some low stratus clouds in the area. We worded the forecast as a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 50 degrees. Friday will be dry with a mostly cloudy morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon.

