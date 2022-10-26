Opening arguments in trial for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening arguments are scheduled to be heard Wednesday in the trial for the 30-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson.

Robert Shepard was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese will preside over his trial.

His trial began Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Jackson, 24, was shot and killed on Sept. 19. 2021 near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

Frank Q. Jackson

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Shepard lured Jackson to the area, where he was shot by an unidentified person.

Both Shepard and the second person then fled the scene.

Cleveland police arrested Shepard on Oct. 27, 2021.

The second person remains at large.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back and arms.