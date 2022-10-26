Perry Fire rescues person after pick-up truck crashes into ravine

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Perry Joint Fire District, they rescued a driver who crashed their pick-up truck into a ravine located on Blair Road Wednesday.

Around 11:30 AM Perry Joint Fire District was dispatched to Blair Road for a vehicle that went off the road, over a hill, and down a 75 ft ravine into the Lake County Metroparks.

A rescuer was lowered with EMS equipment to assess the patient and situation.

Due to multiple injuries, the driver was stabilized and put into a Stoke’s basket and brought up from the ravine.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland via life flight.

Perry Joint Fire was assisted by a brave bystander, Lake Metro Parks Rangers, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Metro Life Flight, and Bob’s Garage, according to Perry Joint Fire.

Blair Road reopened around 3:30 pm.

The patient is in serious condition at Metro Health Medical Center.

