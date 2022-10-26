2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River Schools call for residents to approve $4.9M tax levy on Election Day

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - In Rocky River, a $4.9 million property tax levy is on the ballot on Nov. 8.

What does that mean for homeowners like Pamela Beavers?

Superintendent Michael Shoaf said the owner of a $100,000 home would pay around $14.29 per month more.

The increase would begin in January if the levy is approved.

Shoaf said the money would go to staff and bills as well as fuel, food and electric costs.

But, Beavers isn’t convinced.

“I think it’s ridiculous. They need to work with what they got,” she said.

Greg Markus is the treasurer and said the economy is impacting everyone.

“You think of our current times with inflation running at a very high level the school district is under that same pressure,’ Markus said.

“We certainly want to move forward with some new facility projects certainly continuing to purchase instructional materials and technology,” he added.

Unlike state and federal taxes, all funds from this local levy stay in Rocky River.

Still, Beavers said the solution to all of this is very simple.

“Cut some of the salaries. I don’t think they should go up on the taxes,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

