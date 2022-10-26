2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect who shot at RTA bus in Cleveland remains on the loose

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA police are still searching for the person who fired several shots at a RTA bus Tuesday afternoon; however, the stolen Hyundai Elantra they were riding in was found about a block away from the crime scene.

RTA shooting suspect's vehicle
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Shots fired at RTA bus
According to RTA officials, Bus #19 was shot at while traveling eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Shots fired at Cleveland RTA bus in city's Slavic Village neighborhood
Shots fired at Cleveland RTA bus in city's Slavic Village neighborhood(Source: WOIO)

Nobody on the bus was injured, but sources tell 19 News another car was also struck by a bullet and a woman inside was grazed on the leg.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen violence directed at city buses. In March, a fight led to a deadly shooting on an RTA bus and in April a woman was stabbed on the train platform at the airport.

