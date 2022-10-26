Suspect who shot at RTA bus in Cleveland remains on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA police are still searching for the person who fired several shots at a RTA bus Tuesday afternoon; however, the stolen Hyundai Elantra they were riding in was found about a block away from the crime scene.

RTA shooting suspect's vehicle ((Source: WOIO))

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Shots fired at RTA bus ((Source: WOIO))

According to RTA officials, Bus #19 was shot at while traveling eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Shots fired at Cleveland RTA bus in city's Slavic Village neighborhood (Source: WOIO)

Nobody on the bus was injured, but sources tell 19 News another car was also struck by a bullet and a woman inside was grazed on the leg.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen violence directed at city buses. In March, a fight led to a deadly shooting on an RTA bus and in April a woman was stabbed on the train platform at the airport.

