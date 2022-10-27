2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Oct. 1

De'Nay Evans
De'Nay Evans(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old De’Nay Evans, who has been missing from her home since Oct. 1.

She is known to stay in the areas of East 105th Street and Park Place Apartments on Euclid Boulevard, according to police.

Police said she has left home before.

If you see Evans or know where she may be, call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-05761.

De'Nay Evans
De'Nay Evans(Euclid Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Amanda Robinson
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights girl last seen Sept. 24
Davaire Carter
Missing 14-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen April 25
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
Canton building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire (Source: CFD)
Shaker Heights Police release bodycam footage from shooting near high school
Shaker Heights Police release bodycam footage from shooting near high school