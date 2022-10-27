16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Oct. 1

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old De’Nay Evans, who has been missing from her home since Oct. 1.

She is known to stay in the areas of East 105th Street and Park Place Apartments on Euclid Boulevard, according to police.

Police said she has left home before.

If you see Evans or know where she may be, call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-05761.

De'Nay Evans (Euclid Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.