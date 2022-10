CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

The shootings happened just after 8 a.m. near Marquette Street and Hamilton Avenue.

This is in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park.

At this time, there is no information on the victim’s conditions.

