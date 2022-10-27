2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township.

Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

According to the report from the sheriff’s office, two skydivers collided in midair and became entangled with each other during a jump.

“Both drivers crashed through the roof of the training building.”

One of the skydivers landed on another person inside the building after crashing through the roof, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency personnel took one of the accident victims to University Hospitals by air for treatment. The person who was hit while inside the building was also hospitalized.

The second skydiver who crashed through the roof initially refused to go to the hospital with paramedics.

