2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team.

For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into a jungle.

The grass had turned into weeds, some standing almost five feet tall, said Patton.

Patton added there are also mattresses and tires scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect place for animals to hide.

“No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said Patton.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Cleveland Health Department officials told 19 News a health investigator would come out to the property soon.

The investigator actually showed up at the home the next day and by Thursday, Oct. 27, a majority of the clean-up was completed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police search for suspect who shot 3 people inside convenience store
Amy Mihaljevic (Source: Family)
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
(Source: WOIO)
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws against the Oakland Athletics...
Cleveland Guardians SP Triston McKenzie named MLB World Series social media correspondent