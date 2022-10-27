2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team.

For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into a jungle.

The grass had turned into weeds, some standing almost five feet tall, said Patton.

Patton added there are also mattresses and tires scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect place for animals to hide.

“No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said Patton.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Cleveland Health Department officials told 19 News a health investigator would come out to the property soon.

The investigator actually showed up at the home the next day and by Thursday, Oct. 27, a majority of the clean-up was completed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.