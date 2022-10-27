Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled.

But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.

Parents and teachers held up signs at the meeting that said “Save Our School Now,” “Our Children Matter,” and “We Support Our Teachers.”

Their mission was to send a message that School Principal Beth Hampton has become a distraction and a source of chaos for teachers and students.

Robin Craig, who has two children at the school, stated “classes were canceled today because there was a mass call-off with the teachers. The teachers were tired, they were fed up, they’d had enough.”

Craig and others felt the learning environment at the charter school was suffering because of issues surrounding that school’s principal.

“It was complete chaos. The children, there were fights and brawls everyday. There was no communication with the parents about what was going on with the school,” Craig said.

But, in a surprise move, the Board for The Intergenerational School took action just a short time before the meeting and removed Principal Hampton from her position.

It’s technically a personnel issue, so they told the group they couldn’t say anymore about it.

School Board President Lynne Carpenter said Executive Director Brooke King will become Interim Principal at the school while they search for a replacement.

“We hear you. We need to rest. Suffice it to say that the school was not going in the right direction and I think a lot of you have shared that with us,” Carpenter told those who gathered at the meeting.

However, parents and others had one major question: what happens tomorrow at the school?

Interim Principal King said she expects children and teachers will be back in the classroom, and she’s hoping the change will help everyone get back on track.

“I would say our work tomorrow is a continuation of getting everyone rowing in the same direction,” King stated.

Beth Hampton, who was removed from her position as principal at the school, was not at the board meeting.

